Cassava Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,389 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 156% compared to the typical volume of 2,107 call options.
Shares of SAVA opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -2.06. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 679.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 562,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 489,936 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 55,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
