Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Q2’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Q2 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Q2’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QTWO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Q2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,476.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,628.61. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,499 shares of company stock worth $650,658. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.