Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded at President Capital

President Capital upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCJ. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CLSA started coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

CCJ stock opened at $83.08 on Monday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $89.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Cameco by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

