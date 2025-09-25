BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $93.51 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.19 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average is $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,652,421. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

