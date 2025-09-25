Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $166.00 and last traded at $164.08. 156,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,363,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.63.

Specifically, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $1,304,583.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,915. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $1,304,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,915. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total value of $1,297,837.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,864.60. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.04.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 12.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 27.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Atlassian by 59.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

