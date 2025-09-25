AST SpaceMobile Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 141,327 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average volume of 114,571 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 0.5%

ASTS opened at $54.50 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,213.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,049,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,860,012.80. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,398,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,992.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 843,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 803,240 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,750,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,754,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

