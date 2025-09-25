Annaly Capital Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 48,657 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 269% compared to the typical volume of 13,180 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

