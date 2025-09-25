Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Alvotech shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 549,735 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALVO. Zacks Research downgraded Alvotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alvotech from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alvotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 37.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alvotech by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 657,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 95,331 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.51 million. Alvotech had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

