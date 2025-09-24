Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 51 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $496.09 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $541.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

