Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 257 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 146.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 75,319 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 98.8% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.5% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.86%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

