Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.52, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

