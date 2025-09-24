Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $274,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 240.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $2,238,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,148 shares in the company, valued at $52,739,005.60. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,946 shares of company stock valued at $32,306,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.1%

Micron Technology stock opened at $166.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.