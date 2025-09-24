Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $299,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

