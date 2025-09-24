Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $235,000 Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Medtronic by 122.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after buying an additional 3,461,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,649,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,869,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.