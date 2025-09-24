Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.

Adobe stock opened at $361.78 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.77 and a 200-day moving average of $375.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

