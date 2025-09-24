Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 95 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.62.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE DUK opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $127.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

