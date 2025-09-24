Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 154.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Vistra by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Melius started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Vistra Stock Down 6.0%

VST opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.84 and its 200-day moving average is $165.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.50, for a total transaction of $4,517,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,330,683. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 190,847 shares of company stock worth $39,921,480 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

