United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 106,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

