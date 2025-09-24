UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,825,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,886,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,124,000 after purchasing an additional 366,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,377,000 after buying an additional 311,494 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iron Mountain Price Performance
Shares of IRM stock opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99.
Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,242.86%.
Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain
In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,600. The trade was a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $6,190,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,709 shares of company stock worth $22,555,809. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.
