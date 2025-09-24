UMB Bank n.a. Has $219,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SYF stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

