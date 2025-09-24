UMB Bank n.a. Buys 657 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

