U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

