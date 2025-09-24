Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $199.99.

Insider Activity

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $697,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,827.62. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $1,436,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,227.34. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,722 shares of company stock worth $17,161,015. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.81.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

