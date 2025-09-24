St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) & Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Volatility & Risk

St. Joe has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 26.84, meaning that its share price is 2,584% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares St. Joe and Grow Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. Joe $426.62 million 6.77 $74.19 million $1.42 35.13 Grow Capital $2.66 million 11.41 -$1.30 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

St. Joe has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

86.7% of St. Joe shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of St. Joe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares St. Joe and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. Joe 19.39% 11.19% 5.35% Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

St. Joe beats Grow Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers. This segment primarily sells developed homesites, completed homes, parcels of entitled or undeveloped land or homesites, and a homesite residual on homebuilder, as well as offers title insurance and marketing services. The Hospitality segment owns and operates a private membership club, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, marinas, and other entertainment assets. This segment also engages in the hotel, food and beverage, and gulf-front vacation rental operations, as well as provides management services. The Commercial segment engages in leasing of commercial property, multi-family, a senior living community, and other assets. This segment is also involved in the planning, development, entitlement, management, and sale of commercial and rural land holdings for retail, office, hotel, senior living, multi-family, self-storage, and industrial uses; and grows and sells pulpwood, sawtimber, and other forest products. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

