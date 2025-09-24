Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 407.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $595,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Target by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Target by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,413,000 after purchasing an additional 229,670 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Target stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.