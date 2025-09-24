SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $154,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,298,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 242,386 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 51.7% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 76,827 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 1,090,237 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $9,416,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Glj Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

