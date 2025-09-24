SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Upwork Inc. $UPWK

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,351,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,079,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Upwork by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after buying an additional 1,491,701 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,660,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after buying an additional 1,357,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,713,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,266.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,471.80. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 10,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,879.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 345 shares in the company, valued at $6,886.20. The trade was a 96.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,318 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. UBS Group increased their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

