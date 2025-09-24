PPL Corporation $PPL Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,938,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,861,000 after purchasing an additional 472,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in PPL by 37.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,062,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PPL by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,598,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,998,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,815,000 after purchasing an additional 109,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PPL by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,881,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,608,000 after purchasing an additional 297,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

PPL opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPL Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 81.34%.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

