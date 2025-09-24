Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $178,385,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 101.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 7,363.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,706,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $62,730,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of KR opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,718.50. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,874 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,451 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Get Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.