Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,134,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,697,000 after purchasing an additional 462,807 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,317,000 after purchasing an additional 401,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,147,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,017,000 after purchasing an additional 371,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,525,000 after purchasing an additional 710,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 3.2%

GDDY opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.51 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average of $168.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $110,497.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,070.41. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $73,130.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,170.82. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $5,394,638. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

