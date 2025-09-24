Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,946 shares of company stock valued at $32,306,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $166.41 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.