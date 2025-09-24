MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

