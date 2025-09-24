ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ITT were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 250,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 13,886.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 214,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 212,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.63. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

