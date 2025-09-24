FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $FNOV Position Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FNOV opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $922.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.