Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 5,295 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 111.7% during the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 423,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 152,750.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period.

FTGS stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

