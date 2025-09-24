Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 4,033 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF $EBND

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,309,000. City State Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 205,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 599.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period.

EBND stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

