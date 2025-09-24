Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 3,696 Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $ISCF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,385.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCF opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

