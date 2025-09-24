Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF $RSPU

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $453.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

