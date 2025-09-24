Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 251.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth $90,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total value of $36,805,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,915.84. This trade represents a 93.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total value of $35,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,437,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,890,075,520.96. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371,066 shares of company stock valued at $843,751,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $378.33 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

