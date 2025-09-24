Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 5,988 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GPC stock opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.00. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $144.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

