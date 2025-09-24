Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 31,094 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,214,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,541,000 after purchasing an additional 181,029 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $168,917,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Scotiabank began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

