Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF $EMGF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 3,257.6% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EMGF opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

