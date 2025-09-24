Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF $IDV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 270.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 151,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 75,410 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,904,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,002.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS IDV opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

