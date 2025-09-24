Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 552.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 36,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 30,590 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1,922.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 219,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 208,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBVA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

