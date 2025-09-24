Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,074,000 after buying an additional 34,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $379.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.