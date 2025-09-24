Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Relx Plc $RELX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 612.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 325.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Relx by 19.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.2634 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

