Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4,686.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.50.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

