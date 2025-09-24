Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 117.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $389.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.14 and a 200 day moving average of $341.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $424.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.19.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

