Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.1251 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

