Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF $FTSD

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,286.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 70,661 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.69. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

